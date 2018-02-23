Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Madrid to offer Benzema & Kovacic for Kane

Madrid to offer two players in exchange for Kane

Real Madrid are desperate to sign Harry Kane in the summer and will offer two of their players in exchange in an attempt to convince Tottenham to sell, according to Don Balon.

The Liga giants know that Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking for a fee in the region of €200 million before they contemplate selling, although are hoping the offer of two of their players will help clinch the deal.

Karim Benzema is apparently one player who will definitely be offered as part of the transfer, while midfielder Mateo Kovacic is seen as another who could be allowed to leave.

De Gea closing in on new deal

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is closing in on agreeing a new contract, according to The Times .

The Spain international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid after a series of fine performances for the Red Devils.

De Gea's current deal comes to an end in 2019 but talks over a fresh £220,000 per week contract have gone well and the 27-year-old is close to putting pen to paper.

Pogba return to Juventus a 'crazy' idea

Juventus will not be bringing Paul Pogba back to Italy despite their fans wanting to see the Serie A champions re-sign the Frenchman, according to Tuttosport.

Reports of a falling out with manager Jose Mourinho have seen Pogba linked with a Manchester United exit, with Real Madrid having been mentioned as potential suitors.

Juve will not be in the running to sign the midfielder, however, with club sources having apparently insisted it is "crazy" to think they could lure him back to Italy, given his huge wage demands.

Spurs ready to sell Alderweireld

Tottenham are willing to sell defender Toby Alderweireld this summer, according to The Times .

Spurs have failed to agree a new deal with the Belgium international, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Alderweireld is holding out for wages of £150,000 per week, and with a clause in his current deal that allows him to leave for £25 million at the end of next season, Tottenham want to cash in now.

Chelsea plotting Lascelles swoop

Chelsea are plotting a summer move for Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, reports the Evening Standard .

The Blues are keen to add another centre-back, more English players and would like to lower the age in the side.

The 24-year-old ticks all the boxes, though Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez sees him as key and will not be looking to let the defender leave.

Madrid ready to sell Bale

Real Madrid are ready to let Gareth Bale leave this offseason, according to the Independent .

The same was said to be true last summer, but the player himself is now ready to move on.

Madrid on Sterling alert

Real Madrid are on alert over Raheem Sterling's availability with Manchester City having yet to start contract talks with the England winger, according to the Mirror .

City are making Sterling wait on a new deal despite having signed up Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva to fresh terms.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is known admirer of the 23-year-old and Pep Guardiola will want to tie his star man down before the La Liga make a move in the summer.

Wenger wants new Welbeck contract

Arsene Wenger wants Danny Welbeck to sign a new contract with Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail .

Welbeck's contract runs out next year, but Wenger hopes he can follow Jack Wilshere in recovering his top form after a rough time with injuries.

City and Man Utd to battle for Serbian star

Manchester rivals United and City are set to do battle over highly rated Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to the the Daily Record .

The £80million-rated midfielder has drawn comparisons to Paul Pogba through a breakout season in Serie A, and is drawing interest from around Europe.

Jose Mourinho is keenly interested in landing another midfielder, and Pep Guardiola's City have already asked about his availability, along with Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Bayern join race for Ajax star

Bayern Munich have joined the list of clubs chasing Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Barcelona are thought of as the favorites, but Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked as well.

Atletico Madrid chasing West Ham's Oxford

West Ham prospect Reece Oxford is drawing interest from Atletico Madrid as a possible summer signing, according to The Telegraph .

The 19-year-old is back on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach this season and has worked his way into a starting spot.

The Spanish side see him as a long-term answer at centre-back, and West Ham value him at around £12 million.

England making move for McTominay

England are looking to tie down Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay and could hand him a chance to play for his birth country as early as next month, reports ESPN .

The Three Lions are attempting to beat out competition from Scotland for the 21-year-old, who showed well for Jose Mourinho's side in their Champions League draw against Sevilla on Wednesday.

McTominay qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents.

Arthur: Move to Barca still on track

Arthur has indicated his move from Gremio to Barcelona is "on track", although the Brazilian club have denied a transfer is imminent.

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan suggested this week reports of a €40 million agreement are untrue, with the move not a "foregone conclusion".

Ferdinand has doubts over Kane's future

Tottenham might struggle to keep hold of Harry Kane if a European giant comes in for him, concedes former striker Les Ferdinand.

Ferdinand told Omnisport : "When you have a talent like that, teams will come calling, and will Tottenham be able to resist those teams?

"They move into a new stadium next year. I'm sure they'd like to keep him and let Harry kick off that stadium, but it's about who comes calling, and what they come calling with, that's what will determine if Harry stays at Tottenham or not."

Pogba's agent pushing for transfer

Mino Raiola is making moves in an attempt to get Paul Pogba out of Manchester United, according to Sports Illustrated .

Pogba has been quarrelling with Jose Mourinho in recent weeks and the midfielder's agent has been calling other clubs in an attempt to get one of them to move for his client.

The French star was left out of Mourinho's starting side in the Champions League on Wednesday as well, leaving even more reason for speculation of a serious issue between player and manager.

Liverpool want Navas

Liverpool have turned their attention to signing a new goalkeeper next summer, with Real Madrid's Keylor Navas a target, according to Diario Gol (via the Express).

It is expected the keeper, who is reportedly heading for the exit at the Bernabeu in the summer, will have an asking price of €20 million.

Roma shot-stopper Alisson is the Reds' top target, but his price tag of €80m is too much.

Carrasco is China bound

Belgium international attacker Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco is set to complete a move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang from Atletico Madrid, L'Equipe reports.

The winger is expected to fetch up to €30 million, having fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone earlier this season due to his behaviour.

The deal is expected to be completed shortly.