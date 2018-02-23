After going on the road and earning wins in the CONCACAF Champions League, America and Tijuana return to Liga MX action Saturday.

America vs Tijuana: Live stream, starting lineup, kickoff time, & match preview

Former Tijuana manager Miguel Herrera will see a number of familiar faces. The now-America boss has his team in first place, still undefeated in league play.

Tijuana's current coach Diego Cocca, who arrived this winter, has overseen three losses but the team enters on a high after thumping Pumas 4-1 last weekend.

Do Xolos have what it takes to clip the high-flying Aguilas' wings?

Game

America vs. Tijuana

Date

Saturday, Feburary 24

Time

10 p.m. ET

Stream (US only)

fuboTV (7-day free trial)



LIVE STREAM

Watch America vs. Tijuana live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Club America players

Goalkeepers

Marchesin, Pineda, Jimenez

Defenders

Vargas, Alvarez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar, Cedillo

Midfielders

Rodriguez, Da Silva, Uribe, Dominguez, Corona, Arce, Orrantia, Ibarguen, Paredes, Ibarra, Lainez

Forwards

Romero, Menez, Marin, Diaz, Martin, Peralta, Quintero



Carlos Vargas returned to the Club America bench and may be able to return as the starter at left back. French striker Jeremy Menez started last week, but Henry Martin could keep his place in the XI after a good showing in Costa Rica.

Potential starting XI: Marchesin; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Da Silva; Ibarra, Rodriguez, Uribe, Dominguez; Peralta, Martin

Position Tijuana players

Goalkeepers

Lajud, Michel

Defenders

Valenzuela, Aguilar, Perez, Aguirregaray, Donatti, Orozco, Munoz, Corona

Midfielders

Guido, Gonsalvez, Malcorra, Mendoza, Musto, Chavez, Kalinsky, Pisano

Forwards

Iturbe, Bou, Bolanos, Lucero, Goncalves, Rubin



Forward Gustavo Bou looked to have suffered a serious injury in Tijuana's win over Pumas but the injury turned out to be only a sprain. He's still in doubt for Saturday's contest as is Ignacio Malcorra who left the CCL match in the 26th minute.

United States international Rubio Rubin made his Tijuana debut in the CCL match.

Potential starting XI: Lajud; Mendoza, Aguilar, Valenzuela, Perez; Musto; Angulo, Rivero, Chavez, Mateus; Lucero

GAME PREVIEW

Tijuana visits its former head coach this weekend, going to the Estadio Azteca to meet Miguel Herrera's America.

Herrera led Xolos to first-place regular season finishes before returning to Mexico City in the summer of 2017 to once again take the helm at America. His current charges sit in first place as Liga MX's last remaining undefeated team.

Tijuana will recognize the reasons America is doing so well. The capital club acquired forward Henry Martin, defender Emmanuel Aguilera and midfielder Joe Corona from Xolos in the winter with Pablo Aguilar heading the other way in a return to Tijuana.

In some ways the swap has benefited both teams. Aguilar has led the line for a Tijuana side that has allowed just five goals so far this season while Aguilera and Las Aguilas have conceded only six. Martin is having a breakout season, scoring five goals to start the season and earning a call-up to the Mexico national team.

He's been just one portion of a revitalized America attack that not only was able to score five goals during the week in a CONCACAF Champions League win over Saprissa but has scored 15 goals so far this season. That's tied atop Liga MX.

America did have a close call last weekend, though, heading to Veracruz and requiring a late goal from Bruno Valdez to escape the Atlantic coast with a point.

Tijuana, meanwhile, romped over Pumas but lost Gustavo Bou to injury. Bou is questionable for Saturday's game as is Ignacio Malcorra. The Argentine left the CCL win over Motagua in the first half. If both are absent, Xolos may need to get creative with their attack.

With only 11 goals allowed between the two teams so far this season, it may seem like a defensive match is on tap - and Tijuana boss Diego Cocca's tactics and formation may reflect that. Still, it seems like there will be some scoring - America's presence this year nearly guarantees it.