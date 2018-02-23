Henrique to boost Roar's finals push

Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi expects the return of club stalwart Henrique will turbocharge their A-League finals push.

Aloisi had ruled out a move for the 32-year-old two weeks ago but said he had no hesitation changing his mind once he saw how sharp the 'Slippery Fish' was in training.

The Brazilian-Australian cult hero, who has played in all three of the club's A-League grand final wins, will make his Roar return in his familiar super-sub role against Newcastle at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

"I haven't seen Riki this motivated or sharp for a long time," Aloisi told reporters.

"We know what he can do when he's on fire."

Henrique was invited to train with the Roar this week with a view to a potential deal for next season.

But despite not having played a competitive match since June, Henrique was in such good condition that Aloisi sought to sign him straight away.

The next seven matches will double as an audition for a longer-term contract, with Henrique keen to move his family back to Brisbane.

It's been a tough season for Roar supporters but Aloisi tipped they will be abuzz when Henrique is sent into the fray against the Jets.

"In my first season here ... every time we were bringing him on as a sub, he just gave the crowd a lift and automatically, that gives the players a lift," Aloisi said.

"Actually, I could see the opposition defenders ... I wouldn't say (they were) scared but they knew what to expect from him.

"He loves the club, he loves being around this environment, he still believes we can make the finals and win.

"He was ticking all the right boxes for me."

Brisbane are four points outside the top six but have won three of their last four matches and still have plenty of time to make up ground on the likes of Western Sydney, Melbourne Victory and Adelaide.

With most of their key players fit and firing, and with their confidence-boosting 2-1 away win over Victory still fresh in the memory, Aloisi sees no reason why they can't do it.

"We feel like we're hitting good form at the moment and the results are showing," he said.

"Since we played Jets last game we really feel we've come a long way."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Brisbane Roar have picked up just two wins at home this campaign; the last time they finished a season with fewer than four home wins was in 2006/07 (3 wins).

* Dimitri Petratos has now been directly involved in a goal (scored or assisted) in four of his last five appearances for the Jets; he's been involved in four goals in his last three games, scoring twice and claiming two assists.

* Benjamin Kantarovski has scored three goals from inside the penalty area this season, doing so from only seven touches in the opposition box.