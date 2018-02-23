Cahill, City on defence over Millwall move

Moving on from his stated desire to play more football, Socceroos striker Tim Cahill says the quality of training at new home Millwall will see him realise his footballing ambitions.

Cahill on defence over Millwall move

But his comments have lit a fire under Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce, who says the A-League club has a "top drawer" set-up better than many English clubs.

Cahill left City in December, citing a lack of game-time that could cost him the chance to go to a fourth World Cup this June with the Socceroos.

He signed with his former club, in England's second tier, a month ago but has just 10 minutes of competitive football under his belt since then - his sum total of game-time in 12 weeks.

Speaking from London, Cahill moved the goalposts on his intentions.

"I don't think it's about playing. Hundred per cent it's not," he told Fox Sports.

"Everyone says 'oh, you gotta play, gotta play to get to the World Cup'. Lets just put the World Cup aside.

"This is about being in a professional environment that tests me every day. And hopefully, touching wood, no injuries."

Within minutes of Australia reaching the World Cup last November, Cahill said the opposite.

"I need game time ... If I don't (get it at Melbourne City), I'll find a way to play," he said after the Socceroos' playoff qualification triumph over Honduras.

"To get to a World Cup you need to be playing at the highest level."

The suggestion that Melbourne City, who invested a seven-figure sum in their football academy in Bundoora, have less than a desirable training facility rankled Joyce.

"I've spent the majority of my life at some of the best Premier League clubs and groundbreaking training grounds. Everything we've got (at City) is top notch," Joyce said on Friday.

"I've certainly seen a hell of a lot worse in England than what we've got here (and City's) staff, they could grace any Premier League academy as well."

Under Joyce, Cahill tallied six appearances - and just one start - in nine matches as his club participation was limited by Socceroos duty.

Despite Melbourne City enlisting FFA to help fund an unprecedented deal to bring him to the A-League, Cahill suggested he was being frozen out; used as a marquee name and not as a player.

The 38-year-old said in his "perfect" first season "everything went to plan", before things came unstuck in season two.

"If you're not part of the plans then you're not part of the plans," he said of his time under Joyce.

"The key thing is whether you are going to be happy to sit there for the rest of the season, say hello to the fans, sign autographs. It's not in my DNA and it never will be."

However limited his game time is at Millwall, he's likely to feature in Bert van Marwijk's first national team squad - and former Socceroo Ned Zelic says he should be in Russia anyway.

"If Tim Cahill is fit and healthy there has to be a guaranteed spot in the World Cup squad. He's done wonderful things for the national team," he told Fox Sports' Just for Kicks program.