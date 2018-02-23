Tottenham might struggle to keep hold of Harry Kane if a European giant comes in for him, concedes former striker Les Ferdinand.

Ferdinand has doubts over Kane's Tottenham future

England international Kane has been in imperious form again this season, leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 23 goals.

His consistency over the past four seasons has made him one of world football's hottest properties, and Ferdinand - who played for Spurs between 1997 and 2003 - is concerned his former club might not be able to resist a huge offer for the 24-year-old.

Speaking ahead of the London Football Awards (LFA), Ferdinand told Omnisport: "When you have a talent like that, teams will come calling, and will Tottenham be able to resist those teams?

"They move into a new stadium next year. I'm sure they'd like to keep him and let Harry kick off that stadium, but it's about who comes calling, and what they come calling with, that's what will determine if Harry stays at Tottenham or not."

Kane has been the Premier League's top scorer for the past two seasons and Ferdinand is confident he can top the charts again this term, provided he can see off the threat of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

"I think if you look at the form of the strikers in the Premier League and in Europe, he's certainly up there with the best of them," he added.

"He's keeping free of injury, which is the main thing. He scores all [kinds of] goals - left footed, right footed, headers, six-yard box, outside the box.

"If you look at the form guide, there's Salah at the moment who's on fire for Liverpool - he's probably the only one who can rival Harry right now in the Premier League."

Mauricio Pochettino's side are fifth in the Premier League - one point adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea - and Ferdinand is bullish about their chances of securing a third consecutive season in the Champions League.

"I think they'll finish top four, again," he added.

"The result against Arsenal was a timely boost, it will just kick-start them again, and hopefully they can continue that good form until the end of the season.

"They're certainly up there. If you look at their form over the last month or so, Tottenham's form is definitely top-four material. If they can keep that going, then we'll see them in those Champions League group stages again next season."

Ferdinand was speaking after the QPR in the Community Trust was nominated for the LFA's Community Project of the Year award, after their work to host the 'Game4Grenfell' match in support of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire last June.