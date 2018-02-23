Defending Liga MX champions Tigres look to build some momentum after a slow start when they host Morelia on Saturday night.

Tigres vs Morelia: Live stream, starting lineup, kickoff time & match preview

Tigres are surprisingly in 10th place in the Clausura table, with just three wins in their first eight matches.

One of those wins did come last week against Atlas, as Andre-Pierre Gignac's double got Tuca Ferretti's side back on track in a 2-0 result.

It won't be easy to make it two league wins in a row, however, as fifth-place Morelia pay a visit to Estadio Universitario.

Game

Tigres vs. Morelia

Date

Saturday, February 24

Time

8 p.m. ET

Stream (U.S. only)

fuboTV (7-day free trial)



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Tigres players

Goalkeepers

Guzman, Fernandez, Ortega

Defenders

Kolodziejczak, Ayala, Juninho, Meza, Torres Nilo, Acosta, Jimenez, Estrada, Rodriguez

Midfielders

Carioca, Duenas, J. Torres, Vasquez, R. Torres, Zelarayan, Aquino, Alvarez, Sosa, Damm

Forwards

Valencia, Gignac, Vargas



Javier Aquino has began running in his rehab from a hamstring injury, but this weekend's match will likely come too soon for the Mexico international winger. Jorge Torres Nilo returned from injury last week off the bench, and should be ready to start against Monarcas after starting in midweek against Herediano.

This week, the club announced that defender Francisco Meza will be out for the rest of the tournament with a torn ACL.

Potential starting XI: Guzman; Rodriguez, Ayala, Juninho, Torres Nilo; Sosa, Duenas, Carioca, Valencia; Gignac, Vargas

Position Morelia players

Goalkeepers

Malagon, Urbina, Sosa

Defenders

Achilier, Loeschbor, Vegas, Valadez, Rodriguez, Chavez, Guzman

Midfielders

Meraz, Osuna, Rodríguez, Rocha, Millar, Valdes, Reyes, Cuero, Vilchis, Sepulveda, Zarate, Polo, Lezcano

Forwards

Sandoval, Ruidiaz, Ortiz, Sansores



Monarcas manager Roberto Hernandez indicated this week that he'll have a full squad to choose from this weekend. Angel Sepulveda will likely get the start despite being booed when he was subbed off last weekend following a rough patch of form.

Potential starting XI: Sosa; Osuna, Loeschbor, Rodriguez, Guzman; Millar, Rocha; Vilchis, Valdes, Sepulveda; Ruidiaz.

GAME PREVIEW

Tigres aren't where they expected to be as the Liga MX Clausura nears the midway point, but Tuca Ferretti's side has time to turn things around.

The defending champions have won only one of their past five matches in all competitions, a surprising return for one of Mexico's most talented squads.

But Saturday represents an opportunity to start a win streak after last weekend's triumph over Atlas and, with their last home league defeat coming back in April, Tigres will feel good about their chances.

Tigres will be on a short week, however, after drawing Herediano 2-2 on Tuesday in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Injuries also will play a part, with Javier Aquino still likely out with a hamstring problem and Francisco Meza lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Monarcas come into the match on a high after Raul Ruidaz scored late against Lobos BUAP last weekend to complete a 2-1 comeback win,.

But getting anything out of a trip to El Volcan will still be a big ask, with Monarcas losing three of their five away matches in the Clausura thus far.