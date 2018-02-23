Azam FC Head Coach Aristca Cioaba has stressed that a top four finish in the Ligi Kuu remains his priority in terms of sealing CAF Champions League qualification.

Cioba laments lack of experience in his squad

The Ice Cream makers currently sit third in the Ligi Kuu Bara standings with 35 points from 19 matches behind Dar es Salaam giants Simba and Yanga.

Earlier this month Cioaba told Goal that the high profile loses against Simba and Yanga and two draws against Kagera Sugar and Lipuli had put them in a tight spot to win the league

"Although we have many games till the end of the season, but it’s not easy to win the title this season in front of Simba and Yanga, but anything can happen and reach our target," said Cioaba.

The Romanian coach further lamented the absence of experienced players as another reason why Azam has failed to win big matches especially those against Simba and Yanga.