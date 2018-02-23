Arsene Wenger has named a side mixed with starters and reserves against Ostersunds in the Europa League round-of-32 second leg at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal team news: Mkhitaryan, Wilshere start against Ostersunds

Jack Wilshere and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are among the Gunners regulars who will get a start against the Swedish side.

The Gunners won the first leg 3-0 in Sweden last week, and will be heavy favourites to advance to the round of 16.

Several of Arsenal's biggest stars have been rested with one eye on Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, including Mesut Ozil, who has battled illness this week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cup-tied, while Alexandre Lacazette is out with a knee injury. Aaron Ramsey has resumed training but isn't fit enough to feature yet.

Arsenal XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan; Iwobi, Welbeck

Subs: Macey, Mustafi, Monreal, Xhaka, Willock, Nelson, Nketiah