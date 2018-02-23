Four Kenyan Premier League matches will be televised live in five (5) Free-To-Air channels this weekend.

Viusasa joins fray as four KPL matches set for live coverage

The live matches on Saturday are Nakumatt vs Sony Sugar, kick-off 2:00 pm, live on NTV, VIUSASA, and Y254 TV and Tusker vs Nzoia Sugar, kick-off 4:15 pm, and live on KBC and VIUSASA, with both matches at the Ruaraka Stadium.

Other matches scheduled to be played on Saturday are; Bandari vs Wazito (Mbaraki Sports Club, kick-off (3:00pm) and the Kakamega Homeboyz vs Vihiga United derby (Bukhungu Stadium, 3:0opm).

On Sunday, the Mathare United vs Sofapaka match will be broadcast Simulcast on VIUSASA and Y254 TV. The match will be played at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, kick-off 2:00pm followed by the Kariobangi Sharks v Gor Mahia match which will kick-off at 4:15 pm at the same venue. The match will be available for viewing on KBC, KTN NEWS, and VIUSASA.

There will be three other matches on Sunday; AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars (Thika Sub-county Stadium, kick-off 3:00 PM), Posta Rangers vs Chemelil Sugar (Camp Toyoyo, Jericho, kick-off 3:00 PM), and Zoo vs Thika United (Kericho Green Stadium, kick-off 3:00 PM).

On Wednesday, February 28, 2018, the Round 3 catch-up match between Gor Mahia and Tusker FC will be televised on KTN Home and Viusasa. The match will be played at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos and will kick-off at 2.00pm.

Also playing on the same day, Sofapaka will host AFC Leopards at the Narok County Stadium, kick-off 4:00pm.

With the advent of VIUSASA, Kenyan Premier League matches will now be available for viewing by mobile phone users. To watch the matches Live on VIUSASA, mobile phone users are advised to download the application from Google Playstore or Apple Store, and then click on Live to find the matches.