Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has mixed feelings about facing Orlando Pirates

Chippa United head coach Teboho Moloi has mixed feelings about facing his former side, Orlando Pirates for the very first time on Sunday.

The retired midfielder was a Pirates fan-favourite during his playing days and he went on to serve as the club's assistant coach.

Moloi parted ways with the Buccaneers prior to the start of the current 2017/18 season and he joined Chippa caretaker coach last September. 'Tebza' was appointed permanent head coach after guiding the Chilli Boys to second place on the PSL standings.

On Sunday, the Soweto-born tactician will face the Buccaneers for the first time as a coach.

“I don’t know whether I’m afraid or excited about facing Pirates but I owe you an interview after that game," Moloi said on IOL.

The Soweto giants are under the guidance of Milutin Sredojevic, who is in his second stint as Bucs head coach having worked with Moloi at the club between 2006 and 2007

"That’s where I will be able to tell how I feel. It is going to be a tough game. 'Micho' (Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic) has improved as a coach," he continued.

Sredojevic's assistant Rulani Mokwena joined the Houghton-based side from Mamelodi Sundowns last August.

"He has the African pedigree. They also have Rhulani Mokwena. He doesn’t sleep, he works hard studying every individual in your team," Moloi added.

“If you don’t plan for them they will hammer you. It will be a different feeling. I never thought I would leave Pirates," the former South Africa under-17 coach explained.

Moloi's father, Percy played for the Buccaneers in the 70's with the likes of Jomo Sono, Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba and Milton Nkosi amongst others.

"But Jomo Sono once told me that one day you will stand on your own. I arrived at Pirates when I was five years old,” Moloi concluded.

Pirates and Chippa are placed fourth, and seventh respectively on the PSL standings. The Soweto giants are six points above the Chilli Boys.

The league encounter will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.