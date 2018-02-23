Gareth Bale has not “run out of credit” at Real Madrid and should not be sold this summer, claims Alvaro Arbeloa.

'Real Madrid shouldn't sell Bale' - Man Utd target still has 'credit' in Spain, says Arbeloa

Amid another injury-hit campaign for the Wales international in the Spanish capital, regular rounds of transfer rumours have suggested that his days at Santiago Bernabeu may be numbered.

Manchester United have long been linked with a move to take the former Tottenham star back to the Premier League, and interest could be rekindled if Real open themselves up to offers.

Arbeloa, though, believes Bale is deserving of an extended stay in La Liga, with the 28-year-old having offered enough when fit to make the Blancos think twice about sanctioning a sale.

The former Real defender told reporters at the presentation of the Mambo FC web series: "I wouldn't sell Gareth Bale.

“I don't think he has run out of credit, or that he is in a bad moment.

“If I were [Zinedine] Zidane, I would try to make sure everyone is in a good moment and try to take care of Gareth Bale to make sure he arrived at the end of the season well because everyone knows the problem he has had with injuries.”

Another of those to have seen a summer move away from Madrid mooted is Dani Ceballos, with the 21-year-old midfielder struggling for regular game time following a 2017 arrival from Real Betis.

He was handed just 29 seconds of a 3-1 victory over Leganes in midweek, with the Spain U21 international reported to have been left less than impressed by a pointless late run out.

Arbeloa, though, doubts that the youngster will have aired his frustration, with every outing important as he seeks to prove his worth at a heavyweight outfit.

"It can never be humiliation for a player to go out and help his team in any way,” added a man who took in 237 senior appearances for the Blancos across two spells.

“I went on in a final for Liverpool with six minutes left.

“Zidane might have needed to stop the clock or to stop the game and if Dani Ceballos is angry, I don't know, but I hope that he went training in good form so that the next day he can play more minutes.”