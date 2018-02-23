Ulinzi Stars forward doubtful for AFC Leopards match

Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng is doubtful for a Kenyan Premier League clash against AFC Leopards on Sunday.

AFC Leopards will host Ulinzi Stars at the Thika Sub County Stadium as they continue to chase for their first win of the season.

Ochieng missed the last two games for Ulinzi Stars having picked a metatarsal injury in a 4-2 win over Zoo Kericho FC at Afraha Stadium. While it was expected that Ochieng would be back for the Leopards game, the striker reveals that the game may have come too soon for him.

“I haven’t resumed training yet and so I don’t think I will be fit enough for the weekend game,” Ochieng was quoted by the club website.

“As a player, this is a blow because I had targets for the season and when this happens I get derailed.”

Ochieng scored the very first goal of the 2018 season in a win over Zoo and is hopeful that his side will register maximum points even without his contribution.

“I can’t say the second win is elusive; the team has been playing well and pushing hard, which is commendable and going to the Leopards game, I hope we can get those three points."

So far, Ulinzi Stars have only managed four points from the opening three matches.