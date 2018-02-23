Olorunleke: Akwa United players tried to prove critics wrong

Akwa United goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke has revealed that it was not difficult for them to have the motivation to overturn their first-leg deficit in their Caf Confederation Cup Preliminary Round against Banjul Hawks because of those who had written them off before the kickoff.

The Promise Keepers trailed 2-1 after the first leg played in Uyo but they produced a masterclass second leg performance to advance to the First round 3-2 on aggregate after they thrashed their hosts 2-0 in Banjul on Wednesday evening.

Cyril Olisema brace was enough to lift the 2017 Federation Cup champions past Banjul Hawks and Olorunleke hinted that the talk of their likely exit by the media and some section of their fans spurred them on to record the result away from home.

“I told those close to me before the game that we would beat them in Banjul but some were pessimistic because of the result we had at home. Whoever saw the tape of the first leg again would see that we dominated the game from the beginning to the end but we were unable to make our domination count in terms of goals,” Olorunleke told Goal.

“We worked on our problematic areas after the first leg result. I am delighted that we raised the level of our game in the return leg and here we are with the qualification ticket to the next round.

“We believed in ourselves and we didn’t allow things that were said after the first leg to affect us. We played very well in the first leg and even did better in the return leg. We will keep on working harder to ensure that we perform even better next time,” he said.

Akwa United will now face Libya's Al Ittihad who eliminated Sahel FC of Niger Republic 4-0 on aggregate.