Bad news to AFC Leopards as Ulinzi Stars strikers put on scoring boots

Ulinzi Stars forwards will be under immersed pressure to score when they take on AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Ulinzi are yet to shake the net in the last two games, something that head Coach Dunstan Nyaudo is not taking lightly, as he prepares to take on Ingwe this weekend.

With growing worries about the numerous wasted opportunities by Ulinzi Stars strikers upfront, Nyaudo laid more emphasis on the conversation in his training session as he loaded his gun ahead of Ingwe's battle.

Ulinzi played to a barren draw against Mathare United last weekend, just a week after they lost by a solitary goal to Sony Sugar.

The Nakuru Soldiers, however, warmed up for Ingwe’s challenge with a 5-0 win over Nairobi County League side, Embakasi All-Stars in a friendly match on Thursday.

Though Embakasi AllStars performance should not be used to gauge the strength of the team entirely, Nyaudo will be pleased that Justin Onuonga, Masita Masuta, Bernard Ongoma, Daniel Waweru and Ibrahim Shambi, scorers in the friendly match, can once again be depended on to take up the few chances created upfront.

“We are getting there; the progress of the team generally is good as we prepare for this game but I am happy to see the scoring touch coming back especially from my forward players.

“We played a lower tier team but they gave us a good practice game and more importantly this will boost the players’ scoring touch. I used most of the players I’d want to use over the weekend against AFC Leopards and I can say the progress is good. We still have a few days to prepare and we will continue working hard,” he said.

Ulinzi Stars are seventh on four points, having won once and drew twice.