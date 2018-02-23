Boboye hails tactically disciplined Plateau United in Caf Champions League triumph

Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye has praised his players for sticking to the game plan in their 1-0 away victory over Eding Sport in Wednesday's Caf Champions League clash.

The Peace Boys were 3-0 up going into the return leg tie in Cameroon and Boboye discloses that he had his players 'choke the midfield' to minimise the threats of their hosts.

“Actually I have to give kudos to the players today because they played to instructions. We didn’t come here to attack like we did in Nigeria. We came here with the tactics to choke the midfield where they took advantage of us in the first leg at home and that if we have counterattack in the process, so be it,” Boboye told media.

“Eding Sports are not pushovers. They are a highly tactical team that played to instructions also. Even when they were 1-0 down, they were still playing as a team. It was unfortunate that they found themselves where they are.”

With one final hurdle left to reach the group stages of the competition, Boboye reveals he has prior information on their first-round foes, Etoile du Sahel.

The Peace Boys will travel to play the Tunisian outfit on either March 6 or 7 before the return leg in Jos on March 18 and the former Sunshine Stars coach has plans to spy on the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup champions before they lock horns.

“Actually I have to tell you the truth that I do not know anything about Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia but before the game comes up I might go and watch their game to see how they play and what to tell the players.”

Defender Salomon Junior also corroborated his coach’s assessment of the game, saying:” We came to Cameroon with a strategy [to deprive Eding of space in midfield] and stuck to the gameplan.

"We wanted to avoid defeat in Cameroon and were happy to achieve more than we planned for,” he concluded.