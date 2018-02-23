Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo has been arrested and held without bail for kidnapping, theft and assault charges.

Villarreal defender Semedo arrested for kidnapping, assault, theft

On Thursday, Semedo was denied bail as a judge ruled he must be held in prison until his trial is complete due to a risk of escape or recidivism.

The charges stem from an incident in which a victim was allegedly tied up, robbed, beaten and held by Semedo and two other men on February 12.

Semedo and the other two men allegedly threatened to cut off the victim's fingers and fired a gun in his direction in an act of intimidation.

The victim reportedly suffered a broken ankle and had a computer, several watches, and £21,000 stolen.

Police also found an illegal firearm when searching Semedo's home following the incident.

It wasn't the first off-field trouble for the Portugal U-21 international, who was also arrested in November for an altercation in a nightclub. That trial is still yet to take place.

The 23-year-old signed for the Yellow Submarine from Sporting CP during the summer but has only made four La Liga appearances due to injuries.