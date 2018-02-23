Dare Ojo says Enyimba are thrilled to face Energie FC in the First Round of the Caf Confederation Cup and promises that the team won't be complacent against the 2017 Benin Premier League runners-up.

Dare Ojo: Enyimba won't be complacent against Energie

Energie set up a date with the third best team in the Nigeria’s topflight last season after they dismissing highly fancied Hafia Conakry of Guinea 2-1 on aggregate after they pulled a sensational draw away from home.

And Ojo disclosed that his side will be fired up to devour their west African foes.

“We do not have any problems at all with the draw. We know that we can’t underrate any team because there are no minnows again, and we want to make a lasting impression against Energie," Ojo told Goal.

“We know that they must be a good side to defeat a team from Guinea and we will prepare very well for them to ensure that we pick the ticket to the final round of qualifiers.

“We have started our own skeletal work on them and we hope to get more useful information on them before the first week of March when we shall be facing them first away in Cotonou.”

Enyimba will travel to Cotonou first for the game billed for either March 6 or 7 while the return leg is slated for March 18 in Calabar.