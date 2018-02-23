It all went down in a dramatic fashion, from a court hearing the Ghana Football Association held an impromptu Ordinary Congress and announced a new date for the start of the Premier League – all on the same day.

Obstacles now cleared for Ghana Premier League new season

It was such a blockbuster. But how did it all happen on Wednesday?

On the second day of hearing, an Accra high court dismissed Great Olympics’ application for an interlocutory injunction on some activities of Ghana FA.

On February 5, Olympics served the FA with a court order, preventing the launch of the season’s topflight scheduled to hold that day.

The Congress which traditionally ushers in the new season was also cancelled.

Great Olympics, who were one of three demoted clubs last season, went to court over Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee’s decision to throw out protests against Bechem United and Elmina Sharks. A ruling in their favour would have reinstated them in the elite division.

But it’s all water under the bridge now as the case was dismissed on Wednesday, clearing the way for Congress and the new season.

Earlier on Monday, Ghana FA announced it would hold a “Consultative Meeting with Clubs” on Wednesday.

However, after the ruling the football governing body dramatically turned the meeting to a Congress – a move many say was to timely beat another possible injunction in case Great Olympics decide to seek another redress.

March 3 was then announced as the new date for the commencement of the league, with the launch set February 25.