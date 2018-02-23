Michael Ohanu is eager to play more games for Kwara United after he marking his return from injury with his first goal of the season against Nasarawa United in Lafia.

Michael Ohanu targets more playing time with Kwara United

Ohanu was the Nigeria National League highest scorer last season with 24 goals helped the Harmony Warriors to stage a return to the topflight but his start to the current campaign has been marred by injury.

After his goal against the Solid Miner, he has declared his readiness to get more for his team while ruing the injury that has sidelined him from contributing his quota when they were struggling at the start of the season.

“I have not had it easy with injury since the start of the season," Ohanu told Goal.

"I was expected to commence the season with a bang based on the number of goals I scored last season. I tried as much as possible to make myself ready for the season but I got injured and I have stayed more out of the team than with it.

“It was the reason I celebrated my opening goal of the season knowing that this will open up the opportunity for more in the next few games. I am fit and ready to go now. I want to help my team.

“The way the first goal came was also very important. It was the most crucial goal against Nasarawa United. It came when we thought we had lost the game. The point we got in Lafia will help boost our desire to move up in the league table."