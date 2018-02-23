Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC have confirmed the acquisition of Ghana international Ebenezer Ofori.

New York City FC announce the signing of Stuttgart outcast Ofori

Signed from German side VfB Stuttgart, the 22-year-old joins the Blues on a one-year loan deal with an option to purchase at the end of the 2018 MLS season.

"I'm feeling good and happy because I've been looking forward to starting this new chapter with a big club like NYCFC,” Ofori told his new club’s official website.

"For me, I just want to be part of a successful team this year, to be happy and to play in and win many games as I can with my new team.

"I can't wait to step out in the Bronx on a gameday and to meet the fans for the first time."

Ofori has been forced to look elsewhere due to his limited game time at Stuttgart.

The midfielder, who joined the Germans in January last year, has made a woeful one league appearance – involving just nine minutes of game time – for The Reds this season.

"I'm really excited to bring in Ebenezer - he's a young player who is looking to improve, he is really dynamic and can cover ground,” City boss Patrick Vieira said.

“He's really aggressive but he's good with the ball too. I'm really pleased that we managed to bring him to the football club.

"He's a competitor, he's a guy who likes to win, he's a strong character. He's coming to this club to compete with the midfielders we have and, like I always say, that will bring the best out of all of the players we have at this football club."

Ofori played for local side New Edubiase United and Swedish topflight AIK before moving to Stuttgart.