Gianfranco Zola claims to be unaware of where speculation linking him and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri with a move to Chelsea has come from.

Zola bemused by Chelsea return talk as Conte clings to Blues post

Talk of change at Stamford Bridge continues to linger as Antonio Conte sees his ongoing presence called into question.

A man who captured the Premier League title in 2016-17 and has the Blues in the hunt for FA Cup and Champions League honours this term is being backed for a summer departure.

Conte has attempted to quash such talk at regular intervals, but the rumours refuse to go away – with Sarri and Zola the latest to be linked with the post.

Not that either are aware of any interest, with Chelsea legend Zola telling Gazzetta dello Sport: "One week there is and one week there isn't something linking me with Chelsea.

"But I know nothing about this hypothesis. Besides, after Birmingham I've taken a year out."

While distancing himself from the Chelsea speculation, Zola is prepared to admit that he is a big fan of Sarri.

The Naples native currently sees his side topping the Serie A standings, with his footballing philosophy attracting widespread praise and sparking talk of possible moves elsewhere.

Zola, who spent four years with Napoli during his distinguished career, added: "Napoli play like clockwork.

"They have tactics and moves which you can do little to defend against.

"The way they play the ball around reminds me of Maradona and Careca and the Napoli of my playing days.

"I think this is the year for them to win the Scudetto. Napoli can win it this season, and they would deserve it."