Coast target Nairobi as ‘Stima derby’ comes up in NSL

Debutants Coast Stima clash with Nairobi Stima in a crucial National Super League match dubbed ‘The Stima Derby’ at KPA Mbaraki on Saturday.

Coast Stima head coach Swaleh Kinero has assured that the team will stick to their own game plan as they search form maximum points.

“We are going to approach the match like any other league match. We need to be positive, as well as concentrate and stick to our own plan.”

The match promises a lot of fireworks as both teams are sponsored by the giant Kenya Power & Lightning Company Limited. The other third team sponsored by the company is Western Stima that were relegated from the Kenya Premier League back to the lower league.

Cost Stima have a heavy investment on striker and free-kick specialist Davis Shikala, who scored a goal and assisted in another during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Kisumu Allstars.

Both Coast Stima and Nairobi Stima have four points from two matches and are separated on goal difference. Each has won one match and drawn a single match.

Before beating Kisumu AllStars, Coast Stima started the season with mixed result after picking a one all draw against Green Commandos at Bukhungu Stadium.

Nairobi Stars kicked-off the league on a sound note with a 2-0 win over Nairobi City Stars before recording a goalless draw against Green Commandos.

Coast Stima are placed sixth on the 20 team NSL league table while their Nairobi counterparts are lying third.