The battle between a mentor and a protégé is always one to watch, that is the story of Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy and Bidvest Wits’ Gavin Hunt in the South African football scene.

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy wants fifth win over his mentor Gavin Hunt

Wits are on the road this weekend to honour their Premier Soccer League fixture as they visit City.

The Saturday clash has all the ingredients of a thriller as the reigning league champions are still chasing their first win over the Citizens in the 2017/18 PSL campaign.

According to McCarthy, who started his football career under Hunt at the then Seven Stars in Cape Town as a 17-year-old, he said a fifth win in a row is possible.

The Uefa Champions League winner with FC Porto has bagged four victories in all competitions over the Clever Boys this term.

Two MTN8 Cup wins, one in the league in Braamfontein and the most recent one came in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 a fortnight ago in Johannesburg.

“I can never be too confident when I’m up against Hunty‚" McCarthy said to TimesLive.

"You know‚ ‘Coachy’ is experienced and you see Wits are slowly but surely picking up. They are making steps forward down there (near the relegation zone) and they are gaining confidence," he continued.

The ex-Celta Vigo, West Ham United and Orlando Pirates striker reminded Hunt about his four wins and added that he wants to claim his fifth win on the trot when these two sides lock horns at Cape Town Stadium.

“I’ve given him four…four hidings so far‚” added the 40-year-old.

“A fifth one (win over Hunt)‚ I think‚ is highly possible. We are going to go out there and play," he concluded.

Despite McCarthy’s progress as far as results are concerned in his rookie season on the field of play, he also continues to make headlines on the touchline.

The PSL has asked ‘Benni’ to respond (within five days) on comments attributed to him on November 26 2017 (against Golden Arrows) towards match officials.

McCarthy spoke about poor refereeing, saying draws in the league are mostly due to poor officiating in the league.