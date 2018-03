Arthur has indicated his move from Gremio to Barcelona is "on track", although the Brazilian club have denied a transfer is imminent.

Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan suggested this week reports of a €40 million agreement are untrue, with the move not a "foregone conclusion".

Arthur was photographed wearing the Catalan club's jersey in a meeting with their sporting director Robert Fernandez in December.

Barcelona have tracked the midfielder since he shone in Gremio's Copa Libertadores triumph and Arthur believes his switch to the La Liga leaders is close.

"My move to the club is well on track, but nothing has yet been signed," said Arthur, as cited by Diario Sport.

Arthur has a €50m release clause in his contract and Gremio have previously said they would not sell the 21-year-old for a lower fee.

The midfielder only made his breakthrough with Gremio in 2017, having come up through the youth ranks at the Brasileiro club. He helped them to the Copa Libertadores, earning speculation of a transfer to some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid linked as well as Barcelona.

After featuring for Brazil at Under-20 level, he received his first call-up to the senior squad in September, but has yet to make his international debut for Tite's side.