The 2017-18 Europa League is heading into its final stages and the make-up of the last 16 is now set.

When is the Europa League last-16 draw? Teams, how to watch & everything you need to know

Some of Europe's biggest clubs remain, with a host of giants fighting it out for the silverware that will land them automatic entry to next season's Champions League.

First-leg matches in the round of 32 took place last week and the second legs were wrapped up on Thursday February 22.

So, when is the last-16 draw and who will be in the hat? Goal brings you all you need to know ahead of the event.

When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Friday February 23 at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.

Proceedings are set to get under way at the House of European Football at 12:00 GMT (07:00 ET) .

It will be an open draw , so there are no seeded teams and any team can be drawn against any other in the pot.

The only exception to that rule is that, per a UEFA directive, teams from Russia and Ukraine cannot be drawn together.

What teams are in the Europa League last-16 draw?

The final 16 is now known following the conclusion of the remainder of the second legs.

CSKA Moscow were the first team to be assured of their place in the draw after overcoming Red Star Belgrade.

They were later joined by Arsenal, who went through despite losing to Ostersund at the Emirates Stadium; fellow Brits Celtic, however, depart after going down 3-0 to Zenit.

There was also bad news for Serie A leaders Napoli, who went out on away goals to RB Leipzig in a thrilling tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate. Atalanta's exit to Borussia Dortmund leaves AC Milan and Lazio as the last remaining Italian teams in the last 16.

Spain, meanwhile, also boasts just two sides in the competition. Atletico Madrid and Athletic continue to the next round after downing FC Copenhagen and Spartak Moscow respectively, while Real Sociedad and Villarreal were knocked out.

Since it is an open draw, as mentioned, any team can be drawn against any other, with the exception of teams from Russia and Ukraine - CSKA Moscow and Dynamo Kyiv, for instance - who cannot be paired together.

Remaining Europa League teams

AC Milan; Arsenal; Borussia Dortmund; Athletic Bilbao; Atletico Madrid; Marseille; Dynamo Kyiv; Lazio; Lokomotiv Moscow; RB Leipzig; Plzen; Red Bull Salzburg; Sporting CP; Lyon; Zenit; CSKA Moscow

How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw

The draw will be available to watch via a live stream on UEFA's official website, uefa.com.

In the United Kingdom (UK), fans of Arsenal and Celtic can watch the draw live on television on BT Sport 2.

Alternatively, UEFA's social media channels will also have the details of the draw, while Goal will bring you the news as it breaks.

When will the Europa League last-16 games be played?

After the draw is finalised and all eight ties are known, the dates and times for the games will then be set.

Provisionally the last-16 matches will be played on March 8 and March 15 , with times generally set for 18:00 GMT (13:00 ET) and 20:05 GMT (15:05 ET).

Those dates and times are occasionally subject to change, but will be finalised shortly after the draw.

The team that is drawn first out of the pot will play the first leg at home, which can sometimes be seen as a disadvantage.