Vihiga United to miss key midfielder for Kakamega Homeboyz trip

Kenyan Premier League new boys Vihiga United are set to miss the services of Charles Okwemba when they face Kakamega Homeboyz.

The 2017 National Super League Champions have managed just two draws and a loss from the previous three matches after their promotion to the top tier.

But things have gotten even murkier for the Edward Manoah led side considering the fact that they will miss the services of midfield maestro who is out with injury.

The former AFC Leopards ace has told Goal that the injury sustained in the last league match has rendered him unavailable for Homeboyz trip.

"I suffered a neck and hip injuries against Posta Rangers, and am still nursing the injuries. This means that I will not be part of the team to play Homeboyz.

“I will be out for two weeks or so, but I believe my colleagues have what it takes to claim maximum points."

Okwemba joined Vihiga mid last year from Sofapaka and played a vital part to help the team gain promotion to the top tier.