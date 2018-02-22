Lee Baxter will help Kaizer Chiefs goalkeepers achieve the impossible, says Itumeleng Khune

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune says the club's new goalkeeper Lee Baxter will help them achieve the impossible.

The English trainer, who is son of former Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter, was recently appointed by the Soweto giants.

Khune refused to compare Baxter with German keeper trainer Rainer Dinkelacker, who served as Amakhosi keeper coach for 14 years.

“We still talk about coach Rainer a lot as goalkeepers because he did so much for many of us,” Khune told the reporters on Thursday.

“I know coach Lee worked at SuperSport United under coach Baxter. And I have spoken to Ronwen (Williams) and Reyaad Pieterse (both SuperSport goalies) about him and they told me a lot," he continued.

Baxter has also worked for Swedish club AIK, Turkish side Gençlerbirliği and Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening as a goalkeeper coach.

“When he was roped into the team, I wasn’t surprised – he has all the qualifications. He is a great motivator, hard worker and he always wants his goalkeepers to do well," the Amakhosi academy product added.

"We are happy he is part of the family, and he will help the department to achieve the impossible," he said.

Dinkelacker returned to Germany after retiring in 2016 and he handed over the reigns to Brian Baloyi, who is still part of the Amakhosi technical team.

“I think everyone has different qualities. Everyone has different philosophies. Rainer also retired because he had a knee surgery. It was a sad loss for the team, and for us as goalkeepers," he said.

“But I am glad that he has planted a seed where everyone still talks about him. He did a great job in SA. I wish young goalkeeper coaches can contact him and learn a lot from him," Khune concluded.

Baxter is seen as a replacement for Brazilian keeper trainer Alexander Revoredo, who passed away last September following a short illness.