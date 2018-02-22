Arsenal hold a commanding advantage heading into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 encounter with Ostersunds.

Arsenal vs Ostersunds: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Arsene Wenger's side swept to a 3-0 victory over the Swedish minnows on the road, with a handy haul of away goals leaving them in the strongest of positions.

Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil were on target in that contest, while the unfortunate Sotirios Papagiannopoulos also put through his own net.

The Gunners have not been in action since that initial encounter, as a result of having suffered an early setback in the defence of their FA Cup crown, so should be fresh for a return to home soil at Emirates Stadium.

Squads & Team News

Wenger is likely to suffle his pack with Arsenal in a healthy position and with a Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester City to come on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cup-tied, Alexandre Lacazette nursing a knee injury and Aaron Ramsey facing a race against time to be fit for Wembley at the weekend.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Ospina; Chambers, Mertesacker, Holding, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Xhaka, Elneny, Nelson; Mkhitaryan; Welbeck.

Graham Potter is likely to keep faith with those who battled bravely against the Gunners in the first leg.

The Swedish outfit are still without recent arrival Smajl Suljevic and midfielder Johan Bertilsson.

Potential Osterdunds starting XI: Keita; Mukiipi, Papagiannopoulos, Pettersson, Widgren; Mensah, Edwards, Nouri, Sema; Gero, Ghoddos.

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are considered to be strong favourites with dabblebet, with the Gunners priced at 2/7 to emerge victorious.

Ostersunds, meanwhile, are 8/1 outsiders and the draw is priced at 17/4.

Match Preview

The Europa League could soon take on added importance for Arsenal, given that they are once again struggling to force their way into the Premier League's top four.

Wenger is not about to throw in the towel just yet, but it could be that he is soon forced into adopting a similar mindset to Jose Mourinho and Manchester United from 2016-17.

The Red Devils switched their focus after slipping backwards domestically, with continental glory offering them a return ticket to the Champions League party.

Like Arsenal, United also made their way to the League Cup final last season, with the securing of major silverware prioritised over league standings.

The Gunners could get their hands on that trophy this weekend, while progression in Europe would help to keep momentum building heading into a crucial period of the campaign.

There are still plenty of threats to be found in the Europa League, but a spot in the last-16 would edge the north London outfit one step closer to Lyon and leave them hoping for another favourable draw at the next stage.