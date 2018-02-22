The UAE Arabian Gulf League returns to action after a 3-week break, with the title race set to get back on track with Al Ain, Al Wahda and Al Wasl challenging in what has been arguably the hottest title race in the professional era.

UAE Arabian Gulf League: Matchweek 17 Preview

Al Ain sit at the top of the table with 38 points, followed by Al Wahda in 2nd with 36 points and Al Wasl in 3rd with 32 points after dropping points to Al Jazira with a 1-1 draw in the most recent matchweek.

The challengers for the final spot of the top four are: Al Nasr in 4th with 26 points, Al Jazira in 5th with 22 points, Shabab Al Ahli in 6th with 20 points, followed by Sharjah and Ajman on 19 points in 7th and 8th respectively.

The relegation battlers are Hatta in 9th place with 13 points, Al Dhafra in 10th with 12 points, and occupying the relegation spots are Dibba in 11th with 12 points and Emirates dead last with 11 points.

Six games will be played across two days, with a double header of Al Nasr vs. Al Dhafra and Al Jazira vs. Hatta kicking off at 17:35 UAE time on the 23rd of February. Night time action sees Al Wahda and Shabab Al Ahli face off in the match of the week.

On the second day, Al Wasl are hosted by Dibba at 17:30 while Emirates host Ajman at the same time, before Al Ain travel to Sharjah to face Sharjah Club at 20:15 in the final game of the week.