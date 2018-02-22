Ola Aina has urged Hull City to stay positive ahead of Sheffield United’s clash in Friday’s English Championship outing at the KCOM Stadium.

Ola Aina urges Hull City to stay positive ahead of Sheffield United���s clash

Nigel Adkins’ men went down 3-1 to Middlesbrough on Tuesday. Rudy Gestede’s brace and Patrick Bamford’s effort rendered Evandro Goebel’s strike a mere consolation.

And, although, disappointed with the loss, the 21-year-old has charged his teammates not to lose focus but to target turning things around.

“We knew it would be a tough game and we went with a game plan – it was set up for us to perform but we didn’t do that to a standard that is suitable to win a game,” Aina told club website.

“We weren’t ruthless in the final third and there were a few mistakes at the other end that have cost us.

“Match stats are irrelevant if you’re not winning. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb. We kept going but at 3-1 down we’re chasing the game.

“We lost the game and everybody is majorly disappointed. We felt as though the system that we played could be an exciting one. We haven’t played it for a while and there were glimpses of good play, but we haven’t got that much time and we need to start winning games somehow.

“The camp is always positive and we go into the next two games knowing that we need to cut out the sloppy mistakes.

“We’ll keep the faith and belief that we can turn things around. It’s been a bad period for the Club and we need to try and change that.”

The Chelsea loanee who has helped the Tigers keep nine clean sheets in 32 appearances this season will be hoping to continue with his decent defensive display to help them avoid relegation at the end of the season.