What AFC Leopards need to do to regain their confidence

AFC Leopards must win their next Kenyan Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars to gain back confidence, says former striker Boniface Ambani.

The 12-time KPL champions are yet to register a single win in a competitive fixture this season.

AFC Leopards were bundled out of the Caf Confederation Cup by Fosa Juniors, a result that worsened the already bad situation, having dropped two points in the opening match of the season.

But Ambani believes that Robert Matano side can only work on their deflated self-esteem by winning their next league outing.

"It (result) definitely affected the players psychologically because their main aim was a progression to the next round. Now that it did not happen, their confidence is low and they have to get it back as soon as possible, or else it will haunt them for the rest of the season.

"The match against Ulinzi Stars will be very important for the team; a win will re-ignite them, and help them concentrate on the league. So that match will be very important for them," Ambani told Goal.

AFC Leopards have played only one match this season, a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers staged at Afraha Stadium.