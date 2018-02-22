Celtic take a slender advantage to Russia as they face Zenit in the second leg of the Europa League round of 32.

Zenit vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Brendan Rodgers' side triumphed 1-0 in the first leg thanks to a Callum McGregor goal and they will be determined to ensure their place in the hat for the last-16 draw by seeing out the tie.

An away goal at the Krestovsky Stadium would significantly boost their chances of progressing, but their chief task will be to avoid defeat.

Should they manage eliminate Roberto Mancini's men, it will be Celtic's first time in the last 16 of the competition since the 2003-04 season, during Martin O'Neill's tenure.

Game Zenit vs Celtic

Date

Thursday, February 22

Time

18:00 GMT / 13:00 ET



TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 3 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app



In the United States (US), Fox Sports 1 is showing the game on television and it can be watched live online using WatchESPN or Fox Soccer Match Pass.

US TV channel

Online stream

Fox Sports 1

WatchESPN / Fox Soccer Match Pass



Squads & Team News

Zenit squad:

Goalkeepers:

Lodygin, Lunev, M. Kerzhakov, Baburin, Kizeev

Defenders:

Anyukov, Terentyev, Criscito, Smolnikov, Mevlja, Mammana, Ivanovic, Skrobotov

Midfielders:

Paredes, Kranevitter, Rigoni, Kuzyaev, Nobao, Zhirkov, Erokhin

Forwards:

Poloz, Kokorin, Driussy, Zabolotny, Krapukhin



Unlike their visitors, Zenit have had a full week off to reflect on their defeat and they came through the last encounter with few concerns.

Branislav Ivanovic, who missed the first leg through injury, may come back into the team and provide Mancini's men with a morale boost.

Potential Zenit starting XI: Lodygin; Criscito, Smolnikov, Mevlja, Mammana; Kranevitter, Paredes, Erokhin; Zabolotny, Rigoni, Kokorin.

Celtic squad:

Goalkeepers:

Gordon, De Vries, Bain

Defenders:

Hendry, Simunovic, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Ajer

Midfielders:

Bitton, Roberts, Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Rogic, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Musonda, Eboue

Forwards:

Griffiths, Dembele, Edouard



Celtic are boosted by the availability once more of Tom Rogic, while Scott Sinclair is also vying for a place in the starting line-up.

However, Leigh Griffiths remains out of action, so Moussa Dembele is likely to lead the line.

Potential Celtic starting XI: De Vries; Lustig, Simunovic, Ajer; Forrest, Brown, Eboue, Ntcham, Tierney; McGregor; Dembele.

Betting & Match Odds

Despite being considered narrow favourites in the first leg and winning that game, Celtic are underdogs according to dabblebet, who price the Bhoys at 4/1 to win.

Hosts Zenit are deemed to be an 8/13 bet, while a draw is available at 11/4.

Match Preview

Celtic Park was bouncing last week as McGregor fired the Scottish champions to victory in the first leg against a team that had been heralded as being of 'Champions League quality'.

The Bhoys deserved their win and Rodgers took the plaudits, but he and his side should expect an entirely different prospect when they travel to St. Petersburg for the second leg.

Mancini's men are coming back from a winter break and it is fair to say that they are not quite into their stride again, but they were left thoroughly disappointed by their loss in Glasgow last week.

A mighty backlash is, therefore, expected in Russia and Celtic will have to guard their slim lead well while hoping to nick a game-changing away goal.

Crucially, with a one-goal lead and the prospect of an away-goal advantage, they can play without fear in the knowledge that they hold all the aces coming into the match.

In order to cling on to their advantage, Rodgers' men must keep a watchful eye on the likes of Emiliano Rigoni and Aleksandr Kokorin, who bagged 11 goals between them in the group stage.

However, they will be confident in their ability to do so having battled hard to keep a clean sheet in the first leg. A similar effort will be required on Thursday.