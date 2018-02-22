Chemelil Sugar keeper once considered hanging up his gloves

Chemelil Sugar goalkeeper, John Waw once contemplated hanging his gloves during one of his lowest moments as he battled with a nagging injury.

Chemelil Sugar keeper once considered hanging his gloves

Waw missed the major part of the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season after suffering a torn meniscus during a training session in 2016.

The long recovery process was psychologically consuming according to the keeper who returned to action late last season after undergoing a surgery on his knee.

“When I almost gave up,” the veteran keeper posted a photo of himself on crutches.

Waw extended his stay at Chemelil Sugar after penning one-year contract last December.

Chemelil are yet to lose a match this campaign having downed Tusker 2-0 in the opening match followed by a 0-0 and 1-1 draw with Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks respectively.

Chemelil Sugar will take on Posta Rangers at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.