Chemelil Sugar keeper once considered hanging up his gloves

Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile

Goal.com
Goal.com

Chemelil Sugar goalkeeper, John Waw once contemplated hanging his gloves during one of his lowest moments as he battled with a nagging injury.

Chemelil Sugar keeper once considered hanging his gloves

Waw missed the major part of the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season after suffering a torn meniscus during a training session in 2016.

The long recovery process was psychologically consuming according to the keeper who returned to action late last season after undergoing a surgery on his knee.

“When I almost gave up,” the veteran keeper posted a photo of himself on crutches.

Waw extended his stay at Chemelil Sugar after penning one-year contract last December.

Chemelil are yet to lose a match this campaign having downed Tusker 2-0 in the opening match followed by a 0-0 and 1-1 draw with Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks respectively.

Chemelil Sugar will take on Posta Rangers at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

 

