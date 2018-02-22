Willian, Higuain or Fred? Vote for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!

Willian’s stunning strike versus Barcelona has been nominated for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!
The Chelsea man’s low, curling drive came in his side’s 1-1 draw with the Catalans at Stamford Bridge.
But the Brazilian will have to overcome some stiff competition to claim the prize after the first knockout round produced a whole host of top-quality strikes.
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain will fancy his chances after a sensational over-the-shoulder volley in the Old Lady’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.
And so too will Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, who gave the Ukrainians a 2-1 victory over Roma on Thursday with a fabulous, dipping free-kick that went in off the underside of the crossbar.
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is also in contention after a flashing a long-range effort into the corner of the Porto net during his side’s 5-0 demolition of the Portuguese.
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan rounds off the nominations with his own shot from distance that curled beyond Tomas Vaclik as the Premier League side claimed a comfortable 4-0 win at Basel.
