Willian, Higuain or Fred? Vote for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!

The Chelsea man’s low, curling drive came in his side’s 1-1 draw with the Catalans at Stamford Bridge.

But the Brazilian will have to overcome some stiff competition to claim the prize after the first knockout round produced a whole host of top-quality strikes.

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain will fancy his chances after a sensational over-the-shoulder volley in the Old Lady’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

And so too will Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, who gave the Ukrainians a 2-1 victory over Roma on Thursday with a fabulous, dipping free-kick that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is also in contention after a flashing a long-range effort into the corner of the Porto net during his side’s 5-0 demolition of the Portuguese.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan rounds off the nominations with his own shot from distance that curled beyond Tomas Vaclik as the Premier League side claimed a comfortable 4-0 win at Basel.

