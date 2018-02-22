Orlando Pirates have been dealt a major setback ahead of their clash with an unpredictable Chippa United side.

Orlando Pirates injury update: Kutumela suffers long-term injury

Bucs will travel to the Nelson Mandela Stadium where they are scheduled to face the Chilli Boys in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Sunday.

The Soweto giants have announced that Thabiso Kutumela has sustained a long-term injury on their official website:

"Following the recent news of the injury to newly signed striker Augustine Mulenga, Micho Sredojevic has been forced to now look at other options with Thabiso Kutumela expected out for a lengthy period."

"Forward, Kutumela suffered a serious ankle injury earlier this week and looks set to miss the remainder of the season."

"According to the Bucs Medical Team, Kutumela requires surgery on his injury and is expected to be out for between 3-6 months depending on rehabilitation," a club statement read.

The 2015/16 National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot winner has been one of Bucs' key players this season having made 19 appearances in all competitions - netting twice in the process.

The Pirates site also revealed that one of the club's senior players, Mpho Makola has resumed full training after recovering from his injury.

The attacking midfielder, who has made 18 league appearances this season, missed the four-time PSL champions' last two matches.

Another club statement read: "Meanwhile, in the midst of the disappointing news surrounding Mulenga and Kutumela, there has been some positive news coming out of the Bucs camp."

"Midfielder Mpho Makola has since been cleared to train fully with the rest of the team."

The Buccaneers will be looking to keep up with the PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns when they take on Chippa on Sunday.

Pirates are currently placed third on the league standings with 33 points from 21 matches. They are six points behind Sundowns with nine matches left.