Gor Mahia star set for Kariobangi Sharks re-union

Gor Mahia forward Kevin Omondi is set for an emotional reunion when he faces his former club Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

Sharks will host champions Gor Mahia at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in a must-win encounter for both sides.

Gor Mahia are expected in the country on Friday from Equatorial Guinea where they forced a 1-1 (3-1) aggregate against Leones Vegetarianos to sail through to the next round of Caf Champions League.

But Omondi, who turned out for Kariobangi Sharks in the 2015 season, will face his former side should Dylan Kerr include him in the match-day squad.

Omondi partnered Meddie Kagere in the 1-1 draw with Leones Vegetarianos on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sharks have received a double boost following the return of goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba and Christopher Kimathi.

Kimathi had suffered an ankle sprain in pre-season training that has kept him out of action for the past four weeks with Oyemba is returning after a two-week absence.