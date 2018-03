Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare linked up with dancehall music star Patoranking.

EXTRA TIME: Crystal Palace’s Souare hangs out with artiste Patoranking

Set to make his first English Premier League appearance since August 2016, the 27-year-old defender who recovered from a horrific car crash last year shared a picture of himself chilling with the Nigerian artiste.

The Senegal international is evidently a fan of the Alubarika crooner and has not hidden his admiration for the musician's works.