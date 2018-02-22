Mamelodi Sundowns once again stuttered at home as they played out to a 1-1 draw against Free State Stars on Wednesday evening.

Jeremy Brockie must not be desperate to score, says Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi

It was a frustrating night for the Brazilians as Percy Tau opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute, only for Siphelele Mthembu to cancel out his strike in the second half. But despite the close score line, Sundowns will certainly feel that they should have finished off their opponents in what was a dominant first half display by the home side.

Most notably, Sundowns forward Jeremy Brockie had several opportunities to not only extend Sundowns’ lead but break his Masandawana duck. The New Zealand international though, failed to utilise any of his opportunities and Brockie seems to be growingly increasingly anxious by the burden of expectations placed on his shoulders.

However, in the aftermath of the game, Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi has pleaded for patience as they are rallying behind the former SuperSport United marks marksman to eventually come good.

“I think it’s only natural for him to feel that way (frustrated). At half time, we made him aware that we know what he’s capable of. He’s going to score a lot of goals for us but he must not rush," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV in the absence of head coach Pitso Mosimane, who was serving his suspension.

"He must not get desperate because he starts to do things that are uncharacteristic of him. He wants to shoot on angles that don’t suit him but we know he has the capacity to help us. Everybody must be patient with him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mngqithi bemoaned his side’s lack of killer instinct in the first half, and admitted that he suspected that Sundowns would be made to rue their missed opportunities.

“We got too many opportunities, and to be honest I was worried when we went to half time 1-0 up because I know that when you miss so many chances you likely to give confidence to people to come out and their second half was much better,” he said.

“Unfortunately, in this game, you must understand God works in miracle ways. If you have had a very good first half and didn’t use your chances, chances are that the opponents might come out stronger and they did,” he concluded.