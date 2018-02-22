Inter striker Mauro Icardi is attracting interest from “important teams”, with Manchester United and Real Madrid reportedly among his many suitors.

Man Utd & Real Madrid in for Icardi? Wanda Nara confirms interest from 'important teams'

The Argentina international has remained a model of consistency for inconsistent Inter this season, with 18 goals netted in 24 appearances.

That contribution, which now has him just four efforts short of 100 for the Nerazzurri, has sparked interest from leading sides across Europe, with the 25-year-old considered to be a shrewd addition for the present and future.

La Liga giants Real are said to have identified him as a possible ‘Galactico’ recruit, while Jose Mourinho remains in the market for added attacking spark at Old Trafford.

Icardi’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has now revealed that interest is being stepped up, while also telling Corriere dello Sport that she will not be relinquishing control of her husband’s career to the likes of Mino Raiola.

She said: “In the last period, a couple of important teams have revealed that they want Mauro.

“I’m taking care of his future, I have to listen to them, evaluate the offers and the situation. Names? No names.

“I have been dealing with Mauro’s contracts for over three years and we have already signed two renewals with Inter. He is happy with how I work and has never thought about changing representation.

“Mauro is a top player who continues to grow season after season. Many agents see him as a possible client, so they try to approach him. But he is calm and will continue with me: his representation will remain in the family.

“I have great respect for Raiola and for many other colleagues who would like to work with Mauro.

“(But let me clarify) I am the only one dealing with contracts and the future of Icardi. Everything passes by me. It’s been like this for over three years and it will be like that also in the future.”

Icardi’s current contract with Inter is due to run until 2021 and is reported to include a €110 million buyout clause.