Aizawl FC will host Indian Arrows at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Friday.

Game I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC v Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Aizawl vs Indian Arrows

Date

Friday, February 23

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 and 2 HD) have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. However, this fixture will not have a live telecast.



TEAM NEWS

INDIAN ARROWS POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Prabhsukhan Gill; Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin; Deepak Tangri, Amarjit Kiyam; Rahul Kannoly, Abhijit Sarkar, Rahim Ali; Edmund Lalrindika.

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Absent: Aniket Jadhav

Key Players: Abhijit Sarkar, Rahul KP



AIZAWL FC POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Avilash Paul (GK); R. Laldinliana, Masih Saighani, Hmingthan 'Valpuia' Mawia, Lalram 'Tea' Hmunmawia; Alfred Jaryan, David Lalrinmuana; Albert Zohmingmawia, Andrei Ionescu, Malsawmtluanga; Leonce Dodoz.

Injured: William Lalnunfela, Kareem Nurain, Lal 'Achia' Hriatrenga, Lalkhawpui 'Mapuia' Mawia, Yugo Kobayashi



Doubtful: None



Suspended: C Lalrosanga



Key Players: Andrei Ionescu, Masih Saighani

GAME PREVIEW

The two teams face other again in a week's time after Santosh Kashyap's men were held to a 2-2 draw in Goa. After Paulo Meneses was sacked and the reigns of the club were given in the hands of the former Mumbai FC coach it was expected that their performance graph will take a turn for the better. But unfortunately, Robert Royte's team still faces a threat of relegation, having managed only 18 points from 15 games.

Aizawl's last win came against Chennai City a month ago (January 13, 2018). They are winless in nine games in all competitions.

Since Luis Norton de Matos' boys are relegation immune, they can go the extra mile and play a brand of fearless football. Their pace and quick passing caused a lot of problems for Kashyap's men last week. They are also without their defensive linchpin Kareem Nurain. Aizawl should be going for the full kitty of three points as they will look to finish in the top six which will ensure direct participation in the final stage of the upcoming Super Cup.

Moreover, in their last two matches, they will face title contenders Minerva Punjab and Gokulam Kerala, who have suddenly found a spring in their step, having defeated three of the top four teams. So, realistically their best chance to register a win remains against Arrows.

As the race for the top six heats up among the bottom-half teams, this is going to be one cracker of a match.