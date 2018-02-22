Vihiga United veteran midfielder Charles Okwemba is optimistic that the Kenyan Premier League newbies will record first win of the season.

Vihiga United aiming for maiden KPL win against Kakamega Homeboyz

Vihiga will take on a 'very good' side, Kakamega Homeboyz in the fourth round of matches this weekend.

The promoted side has managed two points from the last three matches; losing one and drawing two, but Okwemba is upbeat that they will down their neighbours.

"This is going to be a tough match for both teams, considering the fact that it is like a derby. We know Homeboyz is a very good side, with experienced players as compared to us, so we have to work extra harder to ensure we get something from this match.

"We have played three matches, we were unfortunate not to win against Rangers but if we bury the chances we create then we will be in a good position to win."

Homeboyz are ninth with four points after managing a win, draw and loss in the three outings.