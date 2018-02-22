'Salah one of the best and will get better' - Totti expects even more from Liverpool star

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is already “one of the best players in the world”, says Francesco Totti, but boasts the potential to become even better.

The Egyptian forward left Roma for Anfield in the summer of 2017 as a player considered to be good, but not yet great.

His exploits for the Reds have lifted him into the latter of those categories, with 30 goals netted in just 36 appearances.

Roma legend Totti, who played alongside Salah in Italy, believes the 25-year-old can cement a standing among the global elite as he is a player who will strive for continuous improvement.

“The level he is playing at at the moment, he is one of the best players in the world — and I think he can and will get even better,” said a World Cup winner.

“I know him well, he is a good friend and wants to keep ­improving, to keep ­getting better as a player.

“He does all the right things, he trains hard, he works hard, he listens to the coaches – that’s why, as good as he is playing at the moment, I think maybe there is even one more level in him.”

Salah’s efforts this season have helped to keep Liverpool in the mix for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

They are also looking good to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, having established a commanding 5-0 first leg lead in a last-16 encounter with Porto.

Totti believes Salah could be the man to inspire the Reds to another continental crown, with Jurgen Klopp boasting the attacking firepower to trouble the best sides in Europe.

“He is one of those players who can make the difference in the big games,” added Totti.

“That is why Liverpool cannot be ruled out of winning the Champions League.

“There are more complete teams in the competition – but when you have a player like him, you start to believe anything is possible.”