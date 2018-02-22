KL to play PKNP for three points, says Jufriyanto

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Kuala Lumpur (KL) will be playing away to PKNP FC in round four of the Malaysia Super League this weekend, with both sides separated only by goal difference in the standings.

The City Boys are in 10th while PKNP are 11th currently, and the two clubs, both promotional sides, are on three points.

According to KL's Indonesian defender Ahmad Jufriyanto Tohir, they will be heading to the Batu Kawan Stadium this Sunday with the objective of picking up three points.

"We'll only go there to win. Every match we play, either at home or away, we're only doing it for the win," said the former Persib Bandung player when met by Goal after training on Wednesday.

Having made two appearances already in his first ever season in Malaysia, the 31-year old player made an observation of the gameplan preferred by his new team's head coach; Fabio Magrao.

"Everything's gone well for me here," remarked the player who is also known as Jupe by fans and his teammates. "It's a new experience to be playing in Malaysia.

"The coach is a tactician who wants us to play in an organised manner."