ISL 2017-18: China’s Zhejiang Lǜchéng in advanced talks with Bengaluru FC’s Edu Garcia

China’s League One side, Zhejiang Lǜchéngin are keen to snap the services of Edu Garcia before the end of the Chinese transfer window on February 28, Goal understands.

The Spaniard, whose contract expires in May this year, has been offered a massive salary hike by the Chinese outfit and it remains to be seen if the two clubs agree on the transfer fee.

According to sources close to Goal, The Green Giants have no qualms in paying the transfer fee given that their coach Sergi Barjuan is insistent on signing the player.

Garcia has scored twice this season for the Blues in the Indian Super League (ISL) and also has five assists to his name.

Should this deal go through, this could be a landmark in Indian football as Bengaluru FC could be the first Indian club to whom a foreign team would pay a transfer fee to sign a player. Interestingly, this is also a testament to the recruitment done over the summer by the club. It must be noted that Erik Paartalu was also on the radar of Thailand’s Buriram United in January before the move didn’t fructify.

The Zaragoza-born winger came up through the youth ranks of hometown club Real Zaragoza whom he joined at the age of 12 in 2002. He progressed to the Real Zaragoza B team in 2009 where he spent three seasons until 2012.

Thereafter, he moved to Spanish side CD Ebro where he stayed for one season before moving to SD Ejea in the following year.

He returned to Ebro in 2014 where he had his career-best season with 16 goals to his tally helping the side gain promotion to the Segunda Division B. The winger shone in Ebro’s campaign in the Spanish third-tier league where he scored eight goals.

His performances for CD Ebro forced Real Zaragoza to resign him in 2016 and the left-winger went on to make 27 appearances for the club in the Segunda Division as they finished 16th.

When Bengaluru FC were asked to comment on the above-mentioned developments, they were unavailable to do so.

The Chinese club are currently undergoing their pre-season preparations in Barcelona with the China League One set to kick-off on March 10.