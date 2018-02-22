Stoger backs Reus amid Milan links: 'He is indispensable for any team'

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger labelled Marco Reus "indispensable" amid rumours linking the attacker is linked with a potential move to AC Milan.

Reus, 28, has battled injuries throughout his career and underwent knee surgery last year, seeing him spend more than eight months on the sidelines before his return earlier in February.

His goal helped Dortmund to a 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Sunday and, despite his injury troubles, the Germany international is once again drawing interest from clubs around Europe.

Bortumund boss Stoger, however, still believes that Reus is still capable of being a crucial memeber of any team when his fitness allows.

"If he's fit and well he is indispensable for any team," Stoger said of the 28-year-old.

"We will do it the same way as we handled it last week. We speak to him constantly because he knows his body very well, because he knows how well he is, and because it is just as important to us as it is to him that he stays healthy.

"So we will decide soon how we manage his role. It was always in our minds [that he would be rested], but if he feels well, he is indispensable for this team."

Reus has returned to make three appearances so far this season, having played just 24 times in 2016-17.

But his return comes at a crucial point in the season for Dortmund. The club currently sit second in Bundesliga table and hold a slim 3-2 lead over Atalanta heading into Thursday's second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

And with U.S. international Christian Pulisic having struggled for form in recent weeks, Reus' return to the side looks even more crucial for BVB, who face crucial Bundesliga clashes with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in early March.