On Wednesday night, FC Goa had a great chance to take control of their play-off destiny in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL 2017-18: 'A price for pleasure' - FC Goa punished for not killing the game off!

For 80-odd minutes against Delhi Dynamos, it looked like they would get crucial three points which would have put them firmly back in the race for the play-off spots. However, a late goal from Kalu Uche consigned them to a draw as the Gaurs rued the loss of two precious points.

In the absence of attacking lynchpin Manuel Lanzarote, who was suspended, FC Goa's attack was not at their fluent best. However, they still had enough about them to worry Delhi Dynamos who were playing for pride rather than points.

Edu Bedia, deployed as a number 10, was not really spectacular on the night but Hugo Boumous who partnered Ahmed Jahouh in midfield was impressive.

The Moroccan midfielder added some steel to their midfield and also scored the opener midway through the second-half, albeit a fortunate deflection off Gabriel Cichero.

Delhi Dynamos, to their credit, tried to muster up a response and Miguel Angel Portugal threw on an extra foreign outfield player by substituting goalkeeper Xabi Irureta for Arnab Das Sharma. Arnab would go on to make a vital save which would help Delhi hold on to a point by denying Coro from inside the box late on.

And the intent from Delhi was rewarded by the equaliser when Lallianzuala Chhangte was played clear on the left wing before the winger's square ball was tucked away by Kalu Uche for his eighth goal of the tournament. The Nigerian has toiled away hard for Delhi this season and has been one of their few bright spots.

Lobera's team, meanwhile, were guilty of not capitalising on the chances they were afforded after taking the lead, despite all the fancy football they came up with. Mandar Rao Dessai and Coro spurned gilt-edged chances while Mohammed Ali was often found to be indecisive at the back.

FC Goa ultimately paid the price for not going for the jugular when the game was there for the taking. A one-goal lead is always dangerous, especially when you do not really have the tightest defence in the league. Sergio Lobera and team found that out the hard way. However, the result is not disastrous for them yet.

Delhi coach Miguel Angel Portugal aptly summed it up after the game - "(FC) Goa play for pleasure and we play for a win. Our players understand that this season was not good for us but they also understand that we can finish better. For this, we wanted to win the game."