Obafemi Martins registered his maiden goal in the AFC Champions League as Shanghai Shenhua settled for a 2-2 draw with Sydney FC.

Shanghai Shenhua’s Obafemi Martins scores first goal in AFC Champions League

The former Super Eagles forward started from where he stopped last season after helping the Shanghai outfit to clinch the 2017 Chinese FA Cup.

Martins opened the scoring in the Hongkou Stadium after converting Li Yunqiu’s assist in the 26th minute.

Two minutes later, Luke Wilkshire pulled one back for the visitors before Alex Brosque doubled the lead for the Australian outfit in the 34th minute.

Fredy Guarin’s 39th-minute effort capped a thrilling first half. Wu Jingui’s side are now placed third in the Group H of the AFC Champions League after garnering two points from two games so far.

The former Newcastle United and Inter Milan star will be looking forward to guiding Shanghai Shenhua to triumph when they lock horns with Guangzhou Evergrande for the Chinese Super Cup on February 26.