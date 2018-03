Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has hailed Manchester United's David De Gea for his ‘art of goalkeeping’ in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League outing in Seville.

De Gea produced exceptional saves to prevent Jose Mourinho’s men from defeat as they grabbed a 0-0 draw away at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.