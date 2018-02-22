Simba SC head coach Pierre Lichantre has hailed his players after their 5-0 aggregate success against Gendarmerie.

Lechantre hails his players after qualifying for the second round

The 1-0 triumph in Djibouti saw the Vodacom Premier League leaders qualify for the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup following their 4-0 home win last week.

Ugandan sensation Emmanuel Okwi scored an early goal in the second half to set up another tie in the second round of the tournament with Egyptian side Al Misry in March.

Speaking to Goal, the Frenchman said that he was pleased with the performance of each of his players in the match and especially for the match winner (Okwi).

“I am very happy with the victory and qualification to the next round but to me the performance of my players was very important, we worked as hard as in other games, this is very important for the team,” said Lechantre.