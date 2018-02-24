Liverpool return to action 10 days after their Champions League demolition of Porto by hosting West Ham with the intention of stretching their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

Liverpool team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham

Jurgen Klopp fitted in a short warm-weather camp in Marbella during the break and believes his players are "100% fit" having benefited from rotation as well as greater conditioning.

The Merseysiders, currently third in the standings, have designs on ending the domestic season as Manchester City's closest competitors and want to erase Manchester United's two-point advantage over them in second.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

No fresh issues have been reported, with Joe Gomez returning to the bench at the Estadio do Dragao following a knee problem.

Nathaniel Clyne will not be rushed back into the fold after undertaking several full training sessions after recovering from a back injury.

Klopp will provide a full update on his squad at Melwood on Friday afternoon.

SUSPENSIONS

Emre Can returns from a one-game continental ban, but for the visitors, Arthur Masuaku is serving a six-game suspension for spitting.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Klopp should stick with largely the same XI that dispatched Porto 5-0, with potential to refresh the flanks and alter the midfield.

Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be hoping for starts, while Emre Can could be restored in the centre of the park following his suspension in Portugal.

Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren's two appearances as a partnership has been very promising and it will be interesting to see if Klopp continues with the combo or switches Joel Matip back in.

WEST HAM TEAM NEWS

David Moyes' side have secured 20 points from their last 12 league games, but the manager has a nightmarish record at Anfield.

Striker Javier Hernandez, formerly of Manchester United, has no such issue, having scored at the ground twice.

'Chicharito' is in fine form, netting thrice and assisting another in West Ham's last four top-flight matches.

“We know Liverpool have a squad with plenty of world-class players, which they proved in the Champions League, and they want to keep fighting for a better position in the Premier League, so we need to be in our best shape and give our best performance to win," the Mexico international told the club's official website.

“This is always the case against the best six teams, but you saw us produce pretty good performances against Chelsea and Tottenham recently, so hopefully we can do it again and take the three points.

“These types of games are the ones we all look forward to. We don’t want to be disrespectful to all the other teams, because there are no easy games in the Premier League, whether you are playing against a top side or a team battling relegation, but playing against Liverpool at Anfield is the sort of game all the players want to play in.”

Former Red Andy Carroll has been ruled out of the encounter along with Pedro Obiang, while Winston Reid and Manuel Lanzini are doubts.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is at 3pm BST (8am CST) and the match will not be televised live in the UK.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS